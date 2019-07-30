South Africa

KZN department to investigate sexual assault claims after 600 pupils protest

30 July 2019 - 13:45 By Lwandile Bhengu
Pupils at Grosvenor Girls' High School say the school has done nothing to investigate their sexual assault claims.
Pupils at Grosvenor Girls' High School say the school has done nothing to investigate their sexual assault claims.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has deployed a team to investigate sexual assault allegations at Grosvenor Girls’ High School on the Bluff.

Pupils protested at the school on Friday and Monday, calling for a teacher to be dismissed after he allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed pupils.

When a video of students protesting outside the school on Friday was shared on social media, education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department was not aware of the incident and called on pupils to use the appropriate channels to voice their grievances.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that a case of assault had been opened at Brighton Beach police station, after about 600 pupils disrupted classes following the alleged assault of a 16-year-old.

After another protest on Monday, this time involving parents, the department sent a team to the school.

When asked if the teacher accused of the assault would be suspended pending the investigation, Mthethwa said: “The first part of the investigation is to gather information. We are still doing that process today [Tuesday], so I can imagine the people conducting this investigation will need more information.”

In May last year the education department sent a delegation to the school after a parent wrote to then KZN premier Willies Mchunu about allegations of racism.

MORE

Education Department to probe 'racism' at Durban school

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has deployed a delegation to address racism allegations at Durban’s Grosvenor High School on Friday.
News
1 year ago

Ex-Bryanston High School sports coach's sexual assault case postponed

A sexual assault case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach has been postponed to allow him to make representations to the director of ...
News
1 week ago

Women and Men Against Child Abuse flay prosecution over delays in Bryanston High sexual assault case

The trial of a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually harassing three pupils was postponed on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
X