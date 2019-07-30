South Africa

N3 closed as ambulance driver and patient die in collision with truck

30 July 2019 - 16:58 By Orrin Singh
The scene of the crash on the N3 near Cedara
Image: Supplied

A paramedic and a patient died when an ambulance collided with a truck on the N3 near Cedara, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday. 

Con Roux, N3 Toll Concession spokesperson, confirmed to TimesLIVE that a KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services ambulance had been travelling towards Johannesburg when it collided with a truck.

"Unfortunately there have been two fatalities, one a patient and the other the driver of the ambulance. A third person, who was in the passenger seat, is being transported to hospital in a serious condition," said Roux. 

Roux said traffic towards Johannesburg had been severely affected as the road had to be closed. However, it would reopen shortly, he said.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie earlier confirmed the incident.

