South Africa

Rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso secures trial delay for a day

30 July 2019 - 10:26 By Devon Koen
Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo (seated) talks to the co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho in the Port Elizabeth high court on July 30 2019.
Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo (seated) talks to the co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho in the Port Elizabeth high court on July 30 2019.
Image: Devon Koen via Twitter

The trial of rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused has been rolled over for a day in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The defence team is preparing arguments in the application to compel the state to provide further particulars to the charges against Omotoso, HeraldLIVE reports.

State advocate Nceba Ntelwa indicated the state would oppose the application.

There are 97 charges against Omotoso, 60, Zukiswa Sitho, 28, and Lusanda Sulani, 36.

A new trial was meant to start on Tuesday before judge Irma Schoeman.

The initial trial, which began in October 2018, resulted in the original presiding officer, Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula, recusing himself following allegations from Omotoso’s defence team that:

  • Witnesses had stayed at a guesthouse owned by his wife;
  • The indictment before court was not detailed enough; and
  • Makaula had not showed impartiality during the testimony of the state’s first witness, Cheryl Zondi.

READ MORE

WATCH | From Cheryl Zondi's presser to an attempted gold heist: Five top videos of the week

From Cheryl Zondi's presser to an attempted gold heist, here are five top videos of the week.
News
4 months ago

Courage under fire: Cheryl Zondi's press conference in five quotes

Cheryl Zondi will not let the possibility of a new trial against Timothy Omotoso deter her from seeking justice, she said at a press conference on ...
News
4 months ago

Messages of sympathy and support pour in for Cheryl Zondi

Cheryl Zondi put herself at the centre of attention by holding a press conference on Tuesday, during which she said she was willing to go through the ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X