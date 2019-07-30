Rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso secures trial delay for a day

The trial of rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused has been rolled over for a day in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The defence team is preparing arguments in the application to compel the state to provide further particulars to the charges against Omotoso, HeraldLIVE reports.

State advocate Nceba Ntelwa indicated the state would oppose the application.

There are 97 charges against Omotoso, 60, Zukiswa Sitho, 28, and Lusanda Sulani, 36.

A new trial was meant to start on Tuesday before judge Irma Schoeman.

The initial trial, which began in October 2018, resulted in the original presiding officer, Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula, recusing himself following allegations from Omotoso’s defence team that: