South Africa

Public protector crowdfunding campaign raises R50,000 so far

30 July 2019 - 07:47 By TIMESLIVE
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

An amount of R50,266 has been pledged so far to cover the cost of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal fees.

A group calling itself Democracy in Action said: "This is humbling because it comes from ordinary South Africans. We are still accepting donations, our target is R900k."

The Constitutional Court earlier this month delivered a judgment in Mkhwebane's bid to avoid paying a cost order from the high court. The court dismissed her application to set aside a high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.

This followed the remedial action contained in her 2017 Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1bn to the Reserve Bank.

Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900,000.

'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k

A group calling itself Democracy in Action has started a funding campaign to assist public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane pay the costs in the ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X