South Africa

Three children die of suspected food poisoning

30 July 2019 - 07:10 By TIMESLIVE
File photo.
File photo.
Image: PaylessImages

Three pupils from a Mpumalanga school died of suspected food poisoning on Monday, the provincial education department said.

In a statement issued late on Monday night, spokesman Jasper Zwane said the three Nelson Ngubeni Primary School pupils died in the afternoon. The school falls within the Emalahleni Local Municipality.

“There are currently about ten learners from the same school who are being treated at Emalahleni hospital. The department has already deployed officials to the hospital to be with the learners and parents,” said Zwane.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba was sent to visit the hospital and the school from 7am Tuesday.

“The visit will enable the department to get a full report of what happened and to determine the course of action to be undertaken,” said Zwane.

MORE

It wasn't food poisoning, says Limpopo school after 46 kids sent to hospital

The Limpopo primary school where 46 children had to be hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of severe stomach cramps has denied that it was a ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X