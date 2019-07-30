Three children die of suspected food poisoning

Three pupils from a Mpumalanga school died of suspected food poisoning on Monday, the provincial education department said.

In a statement issued late on Monday night, spokesman Jasper Zwane said the three Nelson Ngubeni Primary School pupils died in the afternoon. The school falls within the Emalahleni Local Municipality.

“There are currently about ten learners from the same school who are being treated at Emalahleni hospital. The department has already deployed officials to the hospital to be with the learners and parents,” said Zwane.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba was sent to visit the hospital and the school from 7am Tuesday.

“The visit will enable the department to get a full report of what happened and to determine the course of action to be undertaken,” said Zwane.