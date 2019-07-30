South Africa

UK foreign office issues warning to Table Mountain hikers after murder

30 July 2019 - 12:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A group which monitors crime in Table Mountain National Park says local and national authorities fail to protect visitors. It says attackers all display the same tendencies of anger, cruelty, savagery, barbarity, hate and horror.
A group which monitors crime in Table Mountain National Park says local and national authorities fail to protect visitors. It says attackers all display the same tendencies of anger, cruelty, savagery, barbarity, hate and horror.
Image: Claire Keeton

The UK foreign office has issued a warning to Table Mountain visitors.

This comes after the death of a Russian tourist who was robbed and fatally stabbed while walking on the scenic Chapman's Peak in the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town.

TimesLIVE reported that the tourist, aged 44, was attacked around 11am on Saturday at The East Fort, a listed heritage site.

One suspect was caught by the local neighbourhood watch and appeared in court in Wynberg on Monday.

The UK office warned tourists to be vigilant when hiking at Table Mountain and to avoid isolated spots.

"Hikers should stick to popular trails and hike in large groups taking local advice, where available, on security.

Tourist killed on Chapman's Peak, call for intelligence-driven anti-crime campaign

A Ukranian man was robbed and fatally stabbed while walking on the scenic Chapman's Peak Drive in the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town at ...
News
2 days ago

"There have been violent attacks on hikers and tourists on Table Mountain. Take care in quieter areas of the park, especially early in the morning or just before the park closes," read a statement on the UK foreign office's website.

'We are on our own'

A safety group which monitors crime in Table Mountain National Park slammed the government and local authorities for failing to protect visitors.

Table Mountain Watch claimed that hikers had "been left on their own" in terms of safety.

"Recent attacks, going back to late 2017, displayed the same tendencies of anger, cruelty, savagery, barbarity, hate and horror.

"As park users, after much discussion and communication today, we are now firmly of the belief that we are on our own when it comes to security solutions."

According to the group, as an association of many park user groups, it has tried to offer ideas and come up with possible solutions but nothing has been done.

The group warns hikers that they enter the park at their own risk.

'Table Mountain National Park is a crime hot-spot. You enter here fully at your own risk. If it means hiring our own security organisations to accompany us, then so be it.

"Discuss weapons of choice, move in bigger groups and consult on your options, rights and methods," said the group.

Lets be clear that what happened at East Fort yesterday was nothing short of an atrocity. The kind of thing people do...

Posted by Table Mountain Watch on Sunday, 28 July 2019

MORE

'They cut him to pieces, and for what? A backpack?'

The wife of slain Russian hiker Ivan Ivanov, who was killed on Saturday on a Chapman’s Peak hiking trail, said he was a “good dad and the most ...
News
1 day ago

Brazilian tourist evacuated from Table Mountain in hazardous conditions

A Brazilian tourist had to be rescued from Table Mountain on Wednesday evening after she slipped on a wet path.
News
5 days ago

80-year-old man dies while hiking on Table Mountain

A hiker died on Tuesday morning on Table Mountain in Cape Town, near Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
X