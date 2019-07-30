UK foreign office issues warning to Table Mountain hikers after murder

"There have been violent attacks on hikers and tourists on Table Mountain. Take care in quieter areas of the park, especially early in the morning or just before the park closes," read a statement on the UK foreign office's website.

'We are on our own'

A safety group which monitors crime in Table Mountain National Park slammed the government and local authorities for failing to protect visitors.

Table Mountain Watch claimed that hikers had "been left on their own" in terms of safety.

"Recent attacks, going back to late 2017, displayed the same tendencies of anger, cruelty, savagery, barbarity, hate and horror.

"As park users, after much discussion and communication today, we are now firmly of the belief that we are on our own when it comes to security solutions."

According to the group, as an association of many park user groups, it has tried to offer ideas and come up with possible solutions but nothing has been done.

The group warns hikers that they enter the park at their own risk.

'Table Mountain National Park is a crime hot-spot. You enter here fully at your own risk. If it means hiring our own security organisations to accompany us, then so be it.

"Discuss weapons of choice, move in bigger groups and consult on your options, rights and methods," said the group.