South Africa

Woman nabbed for allegedly trying to smuggle liquid cocaine into SA

30 July 2019 - 17:58 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Liquid cocaine worth R4m was allegedly hidden in shampoo bottles.
Image: 123RF/dedmityay

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Durban for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth R4m into SA.

Ntombizanele Yangaphi was arrested at the weekend.

"The woman arrived at King Shaka International Airport on an Emirates airline from Dubai on Saturday July 29 2019," said police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

"The woman's luggage was searched and liquid cocaine was found with an estimated street value of R4m. The drugs were concealed in shampoo bottles."

Ntombizanele was arrested and charged with dealing as well as for being in possession of drugs.

She appeared at the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody until August 6 for a bail application, said Naidoo.

