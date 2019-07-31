'Biggest Christmas in July' event an even bigger flop

After a disastrous opening week for Gauteng botanical gardens' Christmas in July, the SA National Biodiversity Institute [SANBI] has decided to cancel its contract with Gallery Naomi and organiser David Huni.

SANBI also warned the public not to purchase tickets for another event by the same organiser set to take place at the end of August.

The Enchanted Forest of Lights Christmas in July event opened last Wednesday and was set to run until August 4 at both the Pretoria National Botanical Garden and at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens. But the event was terminated on Tuesday evening after numerous complaints by visitors who left scathing remarks on the event's Facebook page.

Some of the complaints included underwhelming attractions and a two-hour queue to get into the venue.

SANBI, in their notice of termination, said Huni failed to meet the required standards of event delivery as per the contractual obligation.

According to the statement: "As a result of customers' bad experiences at the Christmas in July events, SANBI has also taken a decision not to enter into a venue-hire agreement with Huni for the Giant Creature World Expo event scheduled to take place between August 30 and September 8.

"SANBI urges members of the public not to purchase the tickets at our gardens," it said.