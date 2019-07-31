South Africa

Bomb scare leads to evacuation of Old Mutual building in Sandton

31 July 2019 - 17:13 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Old Mutual's offices in Sandton, Johannesburg, which had to be evacuated on Wednesday due to a bomb scare.
Image: Alon Skuy

Sandton police on Wednesday evacuated staff from an Old Mutual building after a bomb scare.

Police spokesperson Capt Granville Meyer said they received an anonymous call from someone who said there was a bomb in the building.

"People have been evacuated and our K9 unit is on the scene combing the area," he said on Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users weighed in on the incident, with some describing it as the company's way of diverting attention from reinstating Peter Moyo as its chief executive.

Old Mutual was earlier this week ordered by a court to reinstate Moyo as chief executive. The company, however, said it was appealing the decision.

