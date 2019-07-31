South Africa

Boy critically injured after falling three storeys

31 July 2019 - 08:13 By timeslive
A boy was seriously injured when he fell three storeys at a building in Pietermaritzburg.
A boy was seriously injured when he fell three storeys at a building in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: ER24

A 4-year-old boy was left seriously injured after he fell three storeys at a residence in Westgate, Pietermaritzburg, paramedics said.

ER24 said its team arrived on the scene at 1.45pm on Tuesday, where medics found the young patient lying next to the building surrounded by community members.

"Medics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition. The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for urgent care."

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, the company said.

READ MORE:

School boy, 7, dies after accident near Durban school

A seven-year-old boy died after allegedly being run over on Sarnia Road, near Bellair Primary School, south of Durban, on Thursday morning.
News
6 days ago

Boy, 6, dies after being hit and dragged by bakkie

A six-year-old boy died after he was hit and dragged by a bakkie outside Potchefstroom in the North West
News
4 weeks ago

Boy, 13, dies after falling from train

A 13-year-old boy has died after he fell from a train in Soweto, Johannesburg
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa
  3. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  4. 'Definitely weird': Man bitten by snake bites it back World
  5. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
X