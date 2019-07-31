South Africa

Capetonians assured 'brownish tap water' is safe to drink

31 July 2019 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE
A chemical dosing error resulted in brownish tap water in Cape Town. The city says it is safe to drink. Stock photo.
A chemical dosing error resulted in brownish tap water in Cape Town. The city says it is safe to drink. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kari Haraldsdatter Høglund

The city of Cape Town has moved to allay fears about “discoloured tap water” in some areas, saying tests confirmed that it did not pose a health risk.

Residents were, however, advised to continue boiling water if they noticed discolouration.

The city sent out an advisory late on Monday cautioning residents that “water in the distribution system is currently discoloured over a large part of the eastern, central and southern suburbs” due to a “process control fault” at its Faure water treatment plant. “As a safety precaution, residents are advised to boil the water before drinking, especially if it appears discoloured.”

Tests indicated that the water did not pose a health risk, the city said on Tuesday evening.

Taps are dry but compassion flows in Mpumalanga towns

The 2km walk to fetch water from a tank in the centre of Sundra is the easy part of 81-year-old Amon Maseko’s journey. It is the journey back, ...
News
4 weeks ago

“While the problem has been contained, there may be pockets within the reticulation network that still experience some discolouration. Part of the potable water treatment process involves dosing the water with coagulating chemicals. An error in the dosage of this chemical led to the water retaining its brownish colour.”

The Faure plant receives water from Steenbras Upper Dam and the Palmiet River and it has a naturally occurring “tea” colour caused by fynbos and vegetation in the area.

The city said the coagulating chemicals in the treatment process cause natural particles in the water to “flock together” and be removed, purifying the water to the clear appearance residents are used to seeing running out of taps.

"As soon as we became aware of the problem, Faure service reservoir was isolated from supplying the system and supply was switched to Blackheath service reservoir," the city said.

The Faure treatment plant provides about a third of the water consumed by residents daily across the city.

MORE

Pensioner gets R19,000 water bill ... but lives in a shack with no tap

The City of Cape Town is seemingly sending water bills to families in shacks, even though they get their water from communal taps.
News
1 month ago

'Our taps have been running dry for years,' say Pietermaritzburg residents

Khokhwane location in Pietermaritzburg was brought to a standstill on Thursday as scores of angry residents protested over a lack of clean water.
News
2 months ago

City moves to quell rumours over unsafe Durban water

The city's water is safe to drink and we are working on restoring waste and water services to eThekwini residents and businesses.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa
  3. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  4. 'Definitely weird': Man bitten by snake bites it back World
  5. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
X