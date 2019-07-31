Capetonians assured 'brownish tap water' is safe to drink

The city of Cape Town has moved to allay fears about “discoloured tap water” in some areas, saying tests confirmed that it did not pose a health risk.

Residents were, however, advised to continue boiling water if they noticed discolouration.

The city sent out an advisory late on Monday cautioning residents that “water in the distribution system is currently discoloured over a large part of the eastern, central and southern suburbs” due to a “process control fault” at its Faure water treatment plant. “As a safety precaution, residents are advised to boil the water before drinking, especially if it appears discoloured.”

Tests indicated that the water did not pose a health risk, the city said on Tuesday evening.