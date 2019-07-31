Fix those leaks and illegal connections, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells eThekwini

Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma "expects" the eThekwini municipality to put together a plan to address irregular and wasteful expenditure.

Addressing members of the media and councillors at a full council sitting at Durban's city hall on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma said the metro could not afford to continue writing off bad debt.

She made particular reference to water leaks and illegal connections within the city, citing a revenue loss of R740m due to water leaks alone.

"We must find ways to improve collection on services rendered by the municipality. The metro cannot afford to continue to write off bad debt of R4.3bn, which is very high.

"We need to intensify the war on leaks and illegal connections, which has led to the R740m revenue loss due to water losses of 105m kilolitres."

She called on eThekwini to put together a plan to address fruitless expenditure.

"I expect that the city is going to put together a plan on how they are going to reduce and eventually get rid of irregular expenditure. But also plans to ensure that where they are losing revenue, like the leakage of water, illegal connections, all those things, are also put together and addressed."

Dlamini-Zuma was referring to recent findings of the auditor-general's report into irregular expenditure within the metro.

Charmaine Maharaj, a representative from the auditor-general's office, reported her findings to the council on January 30, calling for more effective leadership, oversight responsibility and the need for stricter compliance monitoring.

The report highlighted that the majority of the irregular expenditure within eThekwini was a result of noncompliance with supply-chain regulations.

Dlamini-Zuma would not be drawn to comment on the matter of embattled mayor Zandile Gumede, who has been placed on special leave pending a R208m corruption tender scandal. Dlamini-Zuma said the matter was sub judice and in the hands of the province and police.