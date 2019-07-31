'It looks like a coffin' - grooms demand better living conditions as labour department raids stables

He said he earned about R160 a day, which he said was not enough.

"Your contract can finish at anytime, then you are jobless. Some guys get as little as R800 as a 'thank you' after their contract ends. That is not right," he said.

The department of labour inspected at least three employers at the racecourse on Monday.

Each employer has about 18 employees.

Department spokesperson Mishack Magakwe said employers were not complying with the "terms of written particulars of employment and information about remuneration" contained in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

He said employers were complying with the national minimum wage, but not with occupational health and safety standards.

"We have issued a notice and the employers requested an extension to complete the renovations at the hostels," said Magakwe.

He said that returns of earnings and payments in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act were outstanding. Employees were also not registered under the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

"Contravention notices will be issued and they have 14 days to comply or face the full might of the law. It is our responsibility to make sure that employers comply with all the labour legislation, hence we did not hesitate to act.

"We will continue to monitor this situation, and this should also serve as a warning to other companies that the department will not spare them should it find that they do not comply with any of the labour laws," he said.

The newly revamped hostels boast new basins and toilets. Some of the rooms are fitted with fridges and televisions.

On Tuesday morning, the grooms were watching soccer highlights.

During the revamp, a cement block bed was built where a mattress could be placed on top. This was used as an illustration before the rest of the beds were going to be built, but it left a bitter taste in the mouths of the grooms.

They demanded the standard steel beds.