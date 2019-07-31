South Africa

Ouch! Toddler's hand stuck in drain

31 July 2019 - 08:15 By timeslive
Emergency services had to cut out the drain from the bath tub to help this toddler.
Image: ER24

Emergency services had to cut out a drain from a bath tub after a young boy got his hand stuck.

The freak accident happened at his residence in Germiston on Monday night.

ER24 medics found the 1-year-old boy had three of his fingers struck inside the drain of the bath.

Provincial services arrived on the scene and were able to cut out the drain, removing it from the bath.

"Fortunately, the child's hand was removed from the drain by a doctor, shortly after arrival" at a Sunward Park hospital, said ER24.

