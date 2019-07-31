Sars suspends three executives following Nugent report findings

Three senior SA Revenue Service (Sars) executives have been suspended due to "serious allegations of misconduct".

The tax authority said in a statement that the "precautionary suspensions" took effect on Wednesday.

The suspended executives were named as:

Hlengani Mathebula, the chief officer for governance, internal relations, strategy and communications;

Teboho Mokoena, the chief officer for human capital and development; and

Luther Lebelo, the group executive for employee relations.

"This is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership by the commissioner [Edward Kieswetter], in terms of good governance and further in response to the report on the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance by Sars [the Nugent commission]," said Sars.

However, the tax authority stressed that the suspensions did not amount to an admission of guilt.

"It must be reiterated that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrongdoing on their part. A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalisation of the [disciplinary] process.

"Sars will not comment further on the matter until it is concluded."