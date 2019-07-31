Second man arrested for murder of Russian hiker on Table Mountain

Cape Town police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Russian hiker Ivan Ivanov on Chapman's Peak near Hout Bay.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday: "Following the death of a 44-year-old hiker who was stabbed while hiking on Chapman's Peak at the weekend, detectives have been hard at work following up leads.

"In the early hours of this morning they apprehended a 24-year-old suspect at the Hout Bay harbour. Another suspect was arrested by neighbourhood watch members on the day of the incident with items that are believed to be possessions of the victim."

Rwexana said the suspect would appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of murder.

Ivanov's son, Gleb, 20, requested that his father be identified as Russian and not Ukrainian, as had previously been reported.