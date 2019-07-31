Second man arrested for murder of Russian hiker on Table Mountain
Cape Town police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Russian hiker Ivan Ivanov on Chapman's Peak near Hout Bay.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday: "Following the death of a 44-year-old hiker who was stabbed while hiking on Chapman's Peak at the weekend, detectives have been hard at work following up leads.
"In the early hours of this morning they apprehended a 24-year-old suspect at the Hout Bay harbour. Another suspect was arrested by neighbourhood watch members on the day of the incident with items that are believed to be possessions of the victim."
Rwexana said the suspect would appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of murder.
Ivanov's son, Gleb, 20, requested that his father be identified as Russian and not Ukrainian, as had previously been reported.
In a WhatsApp message shared on social media this week, Ivanov's sister-in-law Dina thanked the Hout Bay community for helping track down his alleged killers.
She described Ivanov as a wonderful person "with a good heart" and a highly qualified professional with rare skills.
"He was a loving husband to my twin sister, Tina, and a great father to three children," she said.
"He was a hardworking professional, being one of the few in the world specialising in his area of agricultural inspection. He had three university degrees. He started as a sailor and finished Marine Academy, then did an economics degree and a law degree in the UK.
"He spoke four languages and was learning new languages as well. Ivan loved military history and was always reading books.
"We don't know how we will survive this tragic loss. Ivan was only 44. His wife is now a widow, his three children lost their father. His elderly mother is struggling to grasp the terrible news."