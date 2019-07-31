The 'Green Monster' is heading home to Cape Town, powered only by vegetable oil

The family has consistently used their journey and the attention it garnered to help promote awareness about global warming, and they have run initiatives with local people in almost all of the places they have visited to educate and network on the subject.

"Our positive stories aim to challenge clichéd images of the ‘overwhelming doom of global warming’ and ‘the dark continent’ and to hold hands out across Africa, spreading a message of connection and mutual support," they wrote in their blog, Africa Clockwise.

Having initially planned on taking their show on the road for no longer than two years, they crossed the border back into SA on June 28 2019 after a much longer stint on the continent.

"Brace yourselves Cape Town, we're on our way" they wrote in a Facebook post showing their crossing back onto home soil.

They ended up spending six years away from home, all the while homeschooling their children but insisting that they would be "arriving home in Cape Town sometime much later, hopefully before Grade 9 algebra gets impossible".

After fitting their truck with a customised roof that allows space for their kids to sleep, the Sampsons set about rigging the "Big Green Truck" to run on solar power and vegetable oil.

"We converted it from diesel to run on waste vegetable oil," they wrote.

"We had already travelled more than 10,000km around South Africa on used oil from Kalky’s fish and chip restaurant in Cape Town before setting off on our great adventure."