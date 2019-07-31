South Africa

Twitter users warned of fake Zondo, Mogoeng parody accounts

31 July 2019 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE
If you get a Twitter message from an @RaymondZondo demanding your appearance at the state capture inquiry, you can probably ignore it - the deputy chief justice doesn't do Twitter.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Twitter users were warned on Wednesday about a parody account purporting to be that of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

His office said in a statement that a social media account using the handle @RaymondZondo, did not belong to Zondo – who is leading the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The statement said Zondo did not have a Twitter account nor had an account been created for him by his the office.

“The views expressed on the parody Twitter account do not represent those of the deputy chief justice or the South African judiciary,” said the statement.

A warning was also repeated about the existence of a parody Twitter account purporting to be that of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, using the handle @Mogoeng_Mogoeng.

“The views expressed on this account also do not represent those of the chief justice or the South African judiciary.”

