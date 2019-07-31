South Africa

WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg

31 July 2019 - 15:39 By IAVAN PIJOOS

Six men entered a McDonald's and instead of leaving with burgers they went off with a cash till.

The seemingly armed men robbed a McDonald's and its customers in Bruma, Johannesburg, on July 18 2019.

Footage shows the suspicious men entering the fast-food outlet and scoping the area before the robbery begins.

While customers are forced to the ground and robbed of their belongings, one of the men jumps over the counter. Another is then seen walking out of the store with a cash till.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said: "They pointed guns at the staff and then proceeded to the office of the manager. They took an undisclosed amount of money from his office."

Masondo said the men took an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone.

The suspects made their getaway in a white Toyota Quantum.

Police are searching for the six men in the video.

MORE

WATCH | Man snatches traffic officer's gun at PE garage shop, threatens her

An Eastern Cape traffic official was disarmed at a fuel station shop in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Shootout erupts as guard, robber injured in foiled Eastern Cape heist

A dramatic shootout between a G4S armed guard and three thugs was caught by a CCTV camera outside the Caltex garage on Willowvale Main Road, in the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa
  3. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  4. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa
  5. 'Definitely weird': Man bitten by snake bites it back World

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X