WATCH | Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court

The police condemned the attacks on officers in Burgersfort in Limpopo which led to the arrest of two community members.

National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement on Wednesday morning that an “angry and violent” mob attacked police officers outside the Burgersfort magistrate’s court

“The complaint was that the mob arrived at the court demanding that two alleged murder suspects be handed over to them for ‘punishment’,” Naidoo said.

“When the POP (Public Order Policing) members arrived at the scene they were attacked by the community, resulting in one female member being dragged on the ground and assaulted, followed by the police being pelted with stones. Fortunately, there have been no serious injuries reported. The female member was slightly injured.”