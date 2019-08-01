Car torched, train stopped, roads trashed in Lenasia shack protest
The situation in Lenasia, Johannesburg, remained tense as shack dwellers continued to block roads with rocks and burning tyres early on Thursday.
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters took to the streets after shacks were demolished.
Minnaar said a car was torched on the K43 in the early hours of Thursday morning, after the driver attempted to pass through the area.
On Wednesday, shack dwellers prevented officers from breaking down structures and halted a passing train by placing burning debris on the railway line.
It's crazy how far the land invaders will go to the disrupt and risk peoples lives. I am at Narens Farm, Lenasia South with Housing MMC Van Wyk & witnessing them stopping a train with burning objects on the rail way. JMPD was able to contain and train back on the track. pic.twitter.com/tU4AUiZTxj— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) July 31, 2019
"We had to withdraw officers, but the breaking down of shacks is an ongoing process in the area," Minnaar said.
He said the K43 and R558 were blocked with burning tyres and rocks on Thursday morning.
Heidelberg and Vickers roads in Johannesburg City Deep had also been blocked, following protests over electricity.
Motorists were advised to use alternative roads.
#LenasiaSouth There is violent protest action on the K43 since last night. Shack dwellers stoning cars, blocking roads & even allegedly torched a car. Please use alternate routes. @HermanMashaba @MichaelSun168 @CityofJoburgZA Please do something now. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/2a5HuGijoD— Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) August 1, 2019
JHB - Lenasia South / Lawley / Ennerdale: #ProtestAction ROADS CLOSED - HEAVY TRAFFIC through the area— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 1, 2019