South Africa

City of Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola placed on special leave

01 August 2019 - 08:16 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola.
Image: Brett Eloff

City of Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola has been placed on special leave.

This was confirmed by the city's mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, on Wednesday night.

"This means the city manager remains in his position until August 31 2019, subject to finalising the separation agreement ... The city looks forward to seeing this process to its end in the interest of residents," mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said.

The city was rocked with protests this week after municipal workers went on strike, demanding 18% salary increases.

Buses blocked roads, slowing traffic to a snail's pace as motorists made their way into the CBD.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said traffic was "flowing freely" on Thursday morning and there were no reports of protests as yet.

