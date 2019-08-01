Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school

A Port Elizabeth primary school pupil has died in a freak accident.

“It is alleged that Luhavan Potgieter, 8, was playing with his friends on the school grounds near concrete water pipes. The children were playing on and inside the pipes when he was fatally injured,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said.

The incident happened at Astra Primary School in Bloemendal at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, he said.

“Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.”

The family declined to comment, as they had just received the news.

The school said in a statement on Facebook that the education department would offer counselling to those affected, including the family.