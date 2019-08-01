South Africa

IN PICTURES | Flamboyant Pastor Timothy Omotoso is 'general' and foe

01 August 2019 - 08:31 By Eugene Coetzee and Devon Koen

Alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso is appearing in the Port Elizabeth High Court wearing flamboyant attire, carrying a Bible and being hailed as "my general" and "my daddy" by his acolytes.

The larger group of Omotoso supporters was countered by those supporting the alleged victims. They were gathered on opposite sides of the cordoned-off road in front of the courthouse in Bird Street on Wednesday.

Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, are expected to hear on Thursday whether they will be tried on all 97 charges filed against them in their rape and human-trafficking trial before presiding judge Irma Schoeman.

This follows argument by defence advocate Peter Daubermann this week that the charges against them are unclear and that the state is withholding vital information from them.

Daubermann claimed the state had not bothered to investigate and determine specific dates and places of alleged rape incidents and human trafficking of at least 21 young women.

According to Daubermann, the state has in its possession details of when and where the alleged offences took place, but refuses to give it to the defence.

Omotoso was arrested in April 2017.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso wore this celestial suit in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday July 30 2019.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Since the start of the original trial, Omotoso’s defence counsel has brought a number of applications to have the charges quashed, for further particulars to be furnished to the defence and for previous judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself. Makaula recused himself in March, prompting Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge to order that the trial start afresh before a new judge.

On Wednesday, state prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa told the court the state has provided the defence with sufficient information and had no more particulars to provide.

“This is not the first time the defence is on the attack,” Ntelwa said.

“[During the initial trial], we supplied [the defence] with the information they requested and they were happy.”

