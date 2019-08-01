KZN cash-in-transit suspects arrested hours after foiled robbery

Six suspects have been arrested just hours after a foiled cash-in-transit robbery which claimed the life of a security guard in Hibberdene on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Thursday.

TimesLIVE reported that a Fidelity security guard was shot dead and two others were injured during a shootout with the suspects on Marlin Drive in the town's centre, about 6am.

The suspects intercepted the security guards just before they could offload pensioners' money at a business premises in the area.