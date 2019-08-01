South Africa

Post Office boss Mark Barnes calls it quits over Postbank strategy

01 August 2019 - 17:53 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Mark Barnes and the Post Office are splitting on amicable terms.
Image: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

The Post Office on Thursday announced the resignation of its chief executive Mark Barnes.

According to a statement sent by the Post Office, Barnes cited differences on "forward strategy in relation to the structure of the SA Post Office group, in particular the location of Postbank".

"Following discussions on Mr Barnes’ resignation with the board, the parties are in agreement on an amicable separation," said Post Office spokesperson Dr Charles Nwaila.

Lindiwe Kwele, group chief operating officer, will replace Barnes in the interim.

"Kwele has been appointed by the board until the recruitment of a new CEO takes place. To ensure continuity, Mr Barnes will remain within the SA Post Office fold for a period to aid the transition of the interim group CEO," said Nwaila.

The Post Office assured its customers and the public that Barnes' departure would not negatively affect the organisation’s operations "as he leaves behind a capable team that he has built during his tenure".

