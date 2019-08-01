South Africa

One of Khayelitsha quadruplets dies suddenly

01 August 2019 - 13:03 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
One of the four babies known as the Khayelitsha quadruplets has died after a short illness.
One of the four babies known as the Khayelitsha quadruplets has died after a short illness.
Image: Western Cape Government/Facebook

The family of the four babies known as the Khayelitsha Quads is mourning the death of one of the babies, Bubele Mafenuka, who died after a short illness in Cape Town on Thursday. 

His death comes after the quadruplets celebrated their first birthday last month.

Local organisation Community Chest said their staff were devastated by the news. 

"It is especially heartbreaking as less than three weeks ago we publicly celebrated their first birthday... It was a joyous occasion with all four babies happy and in high spirits, as were all the guests," said the organisation's Desiré Goliath.    

Community Chest said it was arranging counselling for the family.  

"We respect the privacy of the family during this tragic time while sending our deepest condolences and keeping them in our prayers."

Last year, the organisation surprised the quad's mother, Inga Mafenuka, with a bursary to further her studies.

It was an “exceptional occurrence in any health system”, was how the Western Cape Government described the 22-year-old Mfenuka from Khayelitsha after she gave birth to the quadruplets at the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, last July.

“Spontaneous quadruplet pregnancies are exceptional, with a reported incidence of one in 512‚000 to one in 677‚000 births‚” the Western Cape government said on Facebook.

MORE

Quadruplets beat odds at Tygerberg Hospital

It was an “exceptional occurrence in any health system”. That is how the Western Cape Government described a 22-year-old mother from Khayelitsha ...
News
1 year ago

Ugandan mom of multiple quadruplets struggles to provide for 38 kids

Mariam Nabatanzi gave birth to twins a year after she was married off at the age of 12. Five more sets of twins followed - along with four sets of ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Buthelezi quintuplets' mom: 'It was so emotional'

Prudence Ndlangisa said she had to remain calm when the other two babies arrived.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  3. Here is why Hendrik Verwoerd will soon be smiling in and around Joburg South Africa
  4. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of forcing 'rival' to eat faeces in cheating row South Africa

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
X