Police minister Bheki Cele makes another commitment to solving Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Police minister Bheki Cele has once again committed himself to securing an arrest in the 2014 Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

“The case is at a sensitive stage and Minister Cele has committed himself, once more, that an arrest will be secured in the Senzo Meyiwa case," said Cele’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero.

This comes after the minister visited the family at their Umlazi home, south of Durban, on Tuesday, following the death of Senzo’s father, Sam Meyiwa.

Meyiwa, 66, died in the early hours of Monday at his home after suffering a second stroke. He had been bed-ridden after his first stroke in August last year. He will be laid to rest at the weekend.

This is the second commitment Cele has made with regards to the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder.

During a television interview in January, he said Meyiwa's death would be solved before Easter.