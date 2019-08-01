POLL | Mkhwebane's future: What do you think she should do?
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office will be investigated by parliament in September. This was revealed by Bulelani Magwanishe, spokesperson for the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, on Wednesday.
Many have expressed doubt that the country's anti-corruption watchdog is capable of carrying out her duties, with the DA having opposed her appointment from the outset.
On Wednesday, Mkhwebane's spokesperson, Oupa Segwale, refuted claims by Organized Crime and Corruption Report Project (OCCRP) that she had links to the controversial Gupta family. OCCRP revealed that Mkhwebane was flagged by HSBC for having financial links to the family. The report said $5,000 was deposited into her FNB account in 2014.
On Monday, the Pretoria High Court suspended remedial action recommended by the public protector against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in relation to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit".