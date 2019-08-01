Protesters attack police in Joburg CBD
Law enforcement officers were attacked during a violent protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday afternoon.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said metro officers and SAPS police were responding to the protest in Rahima Moosa Street when they were attacked.
"Officers had to fire rubber bullets at the protesters to disperse them."
The situation remains tense.
Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.
Rea Vaya bus services said Ellis Park buses remain diverted and the Fashion Square North station remained closed.
Police spokesperson Xoli Mbele could not immediately comment, saying he was "unaware" of the incident.
The reason for the protest was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 1, 2019
Riots in the Joburg CBD. Foreign Nationals attacking police officials. Jeppe Str is closed off at Troye, Delvers & Von Wielligh. @JoburgMPD deployed. Traffic is congested in the InnerCity due to vehicles being diverted. Avoid #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/0aaT5ViQCh
⚠️UPDATE: T1 Ellis Park buses remain diverted and Fashion Square North station remain closed. ^TM https://t.co/97C6eJxjaI— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) August 1, 2019
⚠️NOTICE: There's a #ProtestAction happening in Johannesburg CBD, Troye Street. Fashion Square Northbound station is currently closed and T1 buses are diverted. Upates will follow. ^TM pic.twitter.com/Vm3bKaAdxZ— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) August 1, 2019