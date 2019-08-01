South Africa

Protesters attack police in Joburg CBD

01 August 2019 - 13:20 By IAVAN PIJOOS
JMPD officers and police were responding to the protest in Rahima Moosa Street when they were attacked.
JMPD officers and police were responding to the protest in Rahima Moosa Street when they were attacked.
Image: JMPD Chief David Tembe

Law enforcement officers were attacked during a violent protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday afternoon.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said metro officers and SAPS police were responding to the protest in Rahima Moosa Street when they were attacked.

"Officers had to fire rubber bullets at the protesters to disperse them."

The situation remains tense.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes. 

Rea Vaya bus services said Ellis Park buses remain diverted and the Fashion Square North station remained closed.

Police spokesperson Xoli Mbele could not immediately comment, saying he was "unaware" of the incident.

The reason for the protest was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.

MORE

WATCH | How SA's administrative capital was trashed during city strike

The city was rocked with protests this week after municipal workers went on strike, demanding 18% salary increases.
News
2 hours ago

Car torched, train stopped, roads trashed in Lenasia shack protest

The situation in Lenasia remains tense as shack dwellers continue to block roads with rocks and burning tyres.
News
5 hours ago

After 25 years of waiting for services, Ncwadi erupts in protests

Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to disperse a protest by about 1,500 residents from Ncwadi, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  3. Here is why Hendrik Verwoerd will soon be smiling in and around Joburg South Africa
  4. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of forcing 'rival' to eat faeces in cheating row South Africa

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
X