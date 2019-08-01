South Africa

Senzo’s dad never gave up his fight for justice. Now he too is dead

01 August 2019 - 08:00 By BONGANI MTHETHWA
Sam Meyiwa, father of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene

Samuel Velekhaya Meyiwa, who has died from a second stroke in Durban at the age of 66, stubbornly refused to be silenced by authorities from speaking out about his frustration at the lack of progress in the investigation into the murder of his famous son.

Meyiwa died without seeing justice over his son’s murder – the only “gift” he had asked from President Cyril Ramaphosa to give him before he died.

