South Africa

Six years later: Man arrested for murder of Palesa Madiba

01 August 2019 - 08:32 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

It took six years for a man to be arrested for the murder of University of Johannesburg (UJ) student Palesa Madiba.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that a 36-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the killing.

The man was arrested in Protea, Soweto, on Monday and appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Dlamini said he is expected back in court on August 7 for a high court date. Dlamini could not immediately confirm whether the man was known to Madiba.

Madiba who enrolled for a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting at UJ in 2011, disappeared on August 9 2013.

She had spent the weekend at a friend's house and was expected home in Diepkloof on the Monday evening.

She was last seen at the house, which belonged to friends of Madiba's. Her remains were found in a shallow grave there three years after she went missing.

