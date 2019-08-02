David Makhura won't tolerate 'abuse' of police: We will respond with full force
Gauteng premier David Makhura has made it clear he will not tolerate attacks he says have been launched on police officers by foreigners.
Police were deployed to the Johannesburg city centre on Thursday to monitor a violent strike, as foreigners selling "counterfeit" goods resisted the confiscation of their products by police.
To defend themselves, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowds, but Makhura says the situation should not have reached this point.
"Some foreign nationals who sell counterfeit goods and occupy buildings illegally in the CBD attacked our police with bottles and petrol bombs. This despicable crime against our state will never be tolerated. #OkaeMolao will respond in full force to defend the rule of law," he said.
A riot broke out in Jo’burg CBD when police confiscated counterfeit goods from street vendors. Officers fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd. In retaliation, protestors pelted officers with bricks and bottles. Provincial police say officers ‘tactically withdrew’ from the operation to avoid being forced to use live ammunition.
Many also expressed concern about the country's lawlessness.
#JoburgCBD— Adolph (@Adolph_89) August 2, 2019
Army is needed. Foreign Nationals are dangerous, if they can do this to South African Police Services, who are we? You can't see South Africans doing this in their countries, let's fix our country 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/CsCsWXg2H1
I agree that the foreign nationals who attacked police officers should be dealt with expeditiously but some of you are getting too excited for blood......calm down— Mayihlome (@MTshwete) August 2, 2019
Dear South Africans— Sean (@word_saint) August 1, 2019
Go to Lagos and occupy buildings the same way Nigerians have at Joburg CBD, Go there and sell drugs and fake goods then attack their police. You will see what happens to you. You won't live to tell the story. Our country is a Joke.
#foreigners
Those Joburg scenes today made me boil inside so much😡😡 I just want to scream all my frustrations out😫😫😫 Yeeer this country... aowa maan🤦♀️🥺— Bunny_ (@Bunnzo) August 1, 2019
#GoneAreThoseDays When It Was Still Safe To Walk Around #JoburgCBD Without Fearing For Your Life!!— Kingsley (@_KinGsLeiiGh_) August 2, 2019
Students protest, they die...— #BlackLivesMatter (@sne_ndlovuSA) August 2, 2019
Miners protest, they die..
Illegal criminal foreigners protest and attack the police, the police run away..
Mzansi ne...#JoburgCBD pic.twitter.com/tTq3DcAqd6
The problem is that we tend to react to problems only once they've reached boiling point. It's deeper than this.— Anisa Mazimpaka (@anisa_mazimpaka) August 2, 2019
For this to happen it only means that many laws were broken and bypassed! It's deeper than this 😭
Maybe we can break it down a little... #JoburgCBD #foreigners