South Africa

David Makhura won't tolerate 'abuse' of police: We will respond with full force

02 August 2019 - 12:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng premier David Makhura says he will not tolerate attacks on police by foreigners.
Gauteng premier David Makhura says he will not tolerate attacks on police by foreigners.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Gauteng premier David Makhura has made it clear he will not tolerate attacks he says have been launched on police officers by foreigners.

Police were deployed to the Johannesburg city centre on Thursday to monitor a violent strike, as foreigners selling "counterfeit" goods resisted the confiscation of their products by police.

To defend themselves, police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowds, but Makhura says the situation should not have reached this point. 

"Some foreign nationals who sell counterfeit goods and occupy buildings illegally in the CBD attacked our police with bottles and petrol bombs. This despicable crime against our state will never be tolerated. #OkaeMolao will respond in full force to defend the rule of law," he said. 

A riot broke out in Jo’burg CBD when police confiscated counterfeit goods from street vendors. Officers fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd. In retaliation, protestors pelted officers with bricks and bottles. Provincial police say officers ‘tactically withdrew’ from the operation to avoid being forced to use live ammunition.

Many also expressed concern about the country's lawlessness.

MORE

WATCH | Calm restored after protesters attack police in Joburg CBD

Law enforcement officials were attacked during a violent protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

North West man held for trying to bomb his family with R1m worth of explosives

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for paying R10,000 to have his family bombed - using R1m worth of equipment.
News
1 day ago

'He had just started his career': Policeman stabbed to death

Officers from the De Deur crime prevention were tracing alleged drug dealers at Weilers Farm on Thursday morning, said police.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  2. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  3. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  5. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa

Latest Videos

Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
X