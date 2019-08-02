South Africa

Durban paddler missing after canoe capsizes

02 August 2019 - 13:30 By Lwandile Bhengu
Rescue personnel are searching for a Durban paddler after a canoe capsized.
Image: Supplied

Rescue divers are searching for a paddler who went missing after a three-man canoe capsized at Wilson's Wharf, near Durban's port, on Friday.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said his team was called to the scene shortly after the canoe overturned.

“Paramedics and rescuers are on the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) boat and have successfully rescued two occupants, who sustained minor injuries.

"One person has been confirmed missing," said Jamieson, adding that police and other emergency personnel were on scene. 

