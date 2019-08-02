'He had just started his career': Policeman stabbed to death

A 32-year-old constable who graduated from the South African Police Service (Saps) academy just months ago was stabbed to death in Johannesburg.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said officers from De Deur crime prevention were tracing alleged drug dealers at Weilers Farm on Thursday morning.

They searched the area and spotted two suspects, who fled in different directions. Officers gave chase on foot.

"The constable cornered one suspect. However, the suspect overpowered the constable and fatally stabbed him in the chest, took the member's service pistol and fired a shot."

Naidoo said the constable's partners responded to the gunshot and found the alleged murderer with a gun.

"They fired towards the suspect and he fell to the ground. He was found with a bloodied knife, suspected to have been the one used to take the life of the deceased member."

Police recovered a firearm and arrested the man.

The constable graduated from the police academy in December 2018.

"I am sincerely saddened by the senseless killing of this young member.

"He had just started his career in the service, with a lot of passion and energy, hence he pursued a dangerous suspect without any hesitation. He died a hero," said national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.