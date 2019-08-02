South Africa

Human Rights Commission condemns attack on Joburg cops

02 August 2019 - 14:45 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

The South African Human Rights Commission has condemned the attack on law enforcement officials in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

Johannesburg metro officers and the police were responding to a protest in Rahima Moosa Street when they came under attack.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said shop owners in the CBD had embarked on a violent protest when the police wanted to confiscate alleged fake goods they were selling.

"These attacks undermine the constitutional mechanisms that are designed to enhance our social fibre and maintain the rule of law. All inhabitants of the Republic must abide by the laws of the country without exception and allow law enforcement officials to conduct their duties without hindrance," the SAHRC said in a statement.

The commission called on the minister of police and management of law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to maintain law and order.

"We similarly urge communities to respect the law and refrain from preventing law enforcement officials from doing their jobs. Doing so is illegal. As communities, we must respect the role played by law enforcement officials in serving the community, safeguarding lives and property without discrimination," the commission said.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has also criticised the attacks on police.

“It is unacceptable that Johannesburg Metro Police Department and South African Police Service were stopped from doing their work as mandated by the law. SAPS and JMPD must go back into the area to successfully implement and conclude their operation,” said  Joemat-Pettersson, adding that it was "untenable that there will be no-go areas in the country for law enforcement officers".

MORE

WATCH | Blood, bricks and rubber bullets in Joburg - but why no arrests asks Mashaba?

More footage has emerged of the "street battle" that played out when police came under attack by angry hawkers and street vendors in Johannesburg.
News
1 hour ago

Police withdrew from street battle with vendors to avoid 'bloodbath' in Joburg CBD

The street battle between police and enraged street vendors in the Johannesburg CBD could have ended in a "bloodbath", police said on Friday.
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Calm restored after protesters attack police in Joburg CBD

Law enforcement officials were attacked during a violent protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  4. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  5. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X