South Africa

KZN man arrested for brutal murder of elderly South Coast couple

02 August 2019 - 11:42 By Lwandile Bhengu
An elderly couple was found murdered in their home on the KZN South Coast on Thursday.
An elderly couple was found murdered in their home on the KZN South Coast on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested following the brutal murder of an elderly South Coast couple on Thursday.

The man, 37, was arrested and charged with double murder after the man and his wife, aged 74 and 78, were found dead at their Willowglen home in Umkomaas.

According to police, the man was assaulted with a hammer, while the woman was assaulted and strangled.

"They both sustained head injuries and died at the scene," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele, adding that the suspect fled in the couple's vehicle.

Mbele said the man was later arrested on the N2 highway and would appear in court soon.

MORE

Six years later: Man arrested for murder of Palesa Madiba

It took six years for a man to be arrested for the murder of University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba.
News
1 day ago

Police minister Bheki Cele makes another commitment to solving Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Police minister Bheki Cele has once again committed himself to securing an arrest in the 2014 Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
News
1 day ago

KZN cash-in-transit suspects arrested hours after foiled robbery

Six suspects have been arrested just hours after a foiled cash-in-transit robbery, which claimed the life of a security guard in Hibberdene on the ...
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  2. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  3. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of forcing 'rival' to eat faeces in cheating row South Africa

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
Protestors take on police in Johannesburg CBD.
X