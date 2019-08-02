South Africa

MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why?

02 August 2019 - 05:50 By BONGANI MTHETHWA
Sizakele 'MaKhumalo' Khumalo and former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Gallo Images / Business Day / Trevor Samson

A R2.5m vegetable packhouse, completed five years ago for a women’s co-operative run by Jacob Zuma’s wife Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma, is an empty shell after political squabbling and two burglaries that caused R1.9m in damage.

The row between the ANC-run department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and the IFP-controlled municipality has reduced the warehouse – a stone’s throw from Zuma’s Nkandla homestead – to a white elephant.

