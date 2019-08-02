South Africa

Massive fire rips through Jeppestown building

02 August 2019 - 20:32 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A massive fire broke out at a building in Jeppe, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.
Image: Twitter via @crimeairnetwork

A fire tore through at least one building in downtown Johannesburg on Friday evening.

SAPS spokesman Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed that the fire, in Jeppestown, near the station, was still raging at 8.15pm.

Dramatic video footage being shared on social media shows the building well alight, with flames well above the rooftop.

Joburg Fire spokeswoman Nana Radebe said that about 10 shops in the one building were affected.

"The fire has been contained," she said.

Damping down operations were continuing.

An investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire, Radebe added.

"People were talking about an electrical fault, but we will confirm this with our investigation," she said.

There were no reported injuries reported.

