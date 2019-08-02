Mid-year exam results out on Friday

For the first time, the department of basic education reconfigured June examinations to merge Senior Certificate supplementary examinations and June Senior Certificate examinations.

"The reconfigured examination system allowed for both the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificates (SC) candidates to write the same examination but they were resulted separately, in accordance with the rules of the specific qualification they were registered under," the department of basic education said in a statement.

The supplementary examination was in the past written in February/March each year by NSC candidates.

"The 2019 June examination is the first examination in this format and therefore serves as the baseline for future comparisons and the department is encouraged by the large number of adult learners and repeating Grade 12 candidates that are taking advantage of this opportunity," the department said.

The reconfigured examination was, according to the department, written by a diverse group of candidates at 6,598 centres countrywide.

The candidates who wrote the exam included:

Adult pupils with incomplete Senior Certificate requirements, as well as those with no previous Senior Credits, provided they had completed Grade 9 or ABET Level 4;

Repeating and part-time candidates enrolled for the 2018 NSC examination, who either failed the examination or passed but wanted to improve their results;

Progressed pupils who opted for the multiple examinations opportunity (MEO) option and needed to complete the outstanding subjects; and

Candidates, who were absent from the November 2018 examination, with a valid reason.

"The results of the candidates will be available at the 6,598 centres where the candidates wrote the examination and the results will be available from August 2, 2019," the department said.