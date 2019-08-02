South Africa

Protests halt operations at Pretoria science university

02 August 2019 - 06:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Blade Nzimande.
Image: Gallo Images

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande on Thursday condemned disruptions of academic activities at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.

Academic activities, according to the department, had been disrupted since Monday and workers were prevented from entering the campus.

“This protest march will not only affect the university but also the adjacent Dr George Mukhari Hospital and Dental Hospital and other healthcare delivery facilities situated on the campus," said Nzimande.

He said the continuation of the protest would also affect students severely, with the possibility of the 2019 academic year being extended to the 2020 academic year.

“I urge the workers and students to allow the academic programme to continue uninterrupted, whilst the university management, labour and students continue to look for amicable solutions to their impasse,” Nzimande said.

He said while workers and students were within their rights to protest, they should act within the confines of both the Student Code of Conduct and Staff Disciplinary Code.

“Government supports a healthy, safe and habitual post school education environment, which encourages productivity for both labour and students,” he said.

