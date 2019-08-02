South Africa

Uncertain future for Durban's I Heart Market after 600% rental increase

02 August 2019 - 12:50 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Durban's I Heart Market has been forced to move after the eThekwini Municipality demanded a 600% rental increase.
Image: via Facebook

Durban's iconic I Heart Market has been forced to move from the lawns outside Moses Mabhida Stadium after the eThekwini Municipality demanded a 600% rental increase.

Director Anna Savage told TimesLIVE on Friday that the move of the popular market, which is in its 11th year, was sudden and unexpected.

"Twelve days ahead of this month’s market, the eThekwini Municipality’s Moses Mabhida Stadium management informed the market owner and manager that the rental for August 2019 and going forward would be increased by 600%, from R6,508 to R48,300.

"While I Heart Market does not dispute the annual increase, we do object to only being given 12 days' notice. It was by invitation that I Heart Market moved to the stadium eight years ago. Our presence utilised unused spaces within the stadium and attracted large crowds to the venue and its tenants.

"The rental paid by I Heart Market was always at a reduced rate. The understanding was the market would only be able to operate at a reduced rate because of the large infrastructure costs involved in setting up the market, and the benefits that the stadium gained from hosting I Heart Market," she said.

The market has been a constant feature outside the stadium on the first Saturday of every month.

Savage said with such short notice, the 116 vendors had been concerned they would have to cancel the August gathering.  

“We were very concerned that we would have to cancel the market. This loss of income would have affected our vendors dramatically. They rely on the income they make at I Heart Market, not to mention the loss of approximately 130 casual jobs for the day."

She said Jonsson Kings Park "jumped in" to save the day by offering the market a venue for August.

On the market's Facebook page, Savage wrote that it still did not have a new home.  

"We have had soooo many questions from all of you, wanting to know where our new home is etc... Truth is that at this stage we just don't know. We are eternally grateful for Jonsson Kings Park that swooped in and saved the day.

"I Heart Market generates over R460,000 in income for the local economy and the loss of this income and the jobs created by the market would impact Durban's creatives greatly. So it was important for us that we didn't cancel the August market. The show must go on!"

Do you have R41 792 to lend us? Nah, us neither. And this is why we will no longer be trading at MMStadium. In the...

Posted by I Heart Market on Friday, August 2, 2019

eThekwini Municipality has not yet responded to questions on the matter.

