South Africa

WATCH | Recycling kindness: Joburg boy helps waste picker push trolley

02 August 2019 - 14:58 By timeslive

A 10-year-old boy has warmed the hearts of South Africans after helping an informal waste picker push his trolley up a hill.

James Hefer asked his mom to stop their car in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, while on their way home from soccer practice on Monday. He then helped the man push his heavy load up a steep road. 

According to Good Things Guy, the boy's mother Dale Hefer was left speechless. 

James, a student at the Pridwin Preparatory School, hopes his actions inspires others.

MORE

Besieged waste pickers live in fear

Hardlife Mzamane, 30, is one of the many waste pickers who make a living rifling through trash at the Rietfontein dumpsite in Ekurhuleni. He comes ...
News
3 months ago

She fights for a future amid the filth

With her painted face that matches a grubby mustard-coloured ANC shirt, Philiswa Vamanda stands in a mountain of filth, her dream of becoming a nurse ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | 'Colour-blind' children bring joy to SA with drive-thru game

Don't feel like cooking tonight? No worries, this "drive thru" has you covered.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  4. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa
  5. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X