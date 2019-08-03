South Africa

I'm ready to tell my story, stolen baby Zephany Nurse says in court bid to lift veil of anonymity

03 August 2019 - 13:29 By TimesLIVE
Zephany Nurse's biological parents, Celeste and Morne, after being reunited with their daughter in 2015.
Zephany Nurse's biological parents, Celeste and Morne, after being reunited with their daughter in 2015.
Image: Esa Alexander

Zephany Nurse, who was stolen from a hospital in Cape Town as a newborn and reunited with her biological parents when she was 17, wants to reveal her identity to the world.

Nurse, now 22, has applied to the high court in Pretoria for the scrapping of an interim interdict protecting her identity, Netwerk24 reported on Saturday.

She has written a book about her life, which is due for publication later this month, and wants permission to reveal the name she grew up with.

In her affidavit, Nurse — who is identified by the initials KL — says her position is “fundamentally different from when the order was granted”, adding that she has made peace with her “new reality”.

‘You betrayed Zephany‚’ judge tells kidnapper in handing down 10-year jail sentence

The woman who kidnapped Zephany Nurse from Groote Schuur Hospital 19 years ago as she lay sleeping in her mother’s arms was sentenced to 10 years in ...
News
2 years ago

She said she was grateful for the protection the interdict had given her.

“It would have been much worse if my identity was known to the public when I was younger and paraded in a public court. I also would never have reached the point where I am now in my life without the interdict’s protection,” she said.

But now she was ready to tell her story, and wanted to come out of the shadows. “I hereby request that the current protection orders that apply to me be lifted.”

Nurse said she still believed people in a similar position to the one in which she had found herself needed the courts’ protection.

In May, she applied to the Constitutional Court for its ratification of the Supreme Court of Appeal decision last September banning identification of child victims of crime.

Child victims cannot be named‚ but protection does not extend beyond 18‚ SCA rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday dismissed an appeal that Zephany Nurse’s true identity should not be revealed once she turned 18.
News
10 months ago

According to Netwerk24, her affidavit in the high court case says: “I think this case is necessary to make sure that children ... who are defenceless — as I was when I turned 18, and even for a while afterwards — against what can be considered the brutal attacks of the media and publicity are protected.”

The appeal court dismissed an appeal that Nurse’s true identity should be revealed once she turned 18. It said section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act was constitutionally invalid to the extent that it did not protect the anonymity of children as victims of crimes.

Nurse was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital two days after her birth in 1997. When her biological family discovered her whereabouts in February 2015‚ the woman she had known as her mother was arrested on charges of kidnapping.

MORE

Home at last

For 17 years a Cape Town family refused to stop believing they would find their daughter, who was stolen from Groote Schuur Hospital when she was ...
News
4 years ago

Woman who snatched baby Zephany 18-years ago makes an appearance in court

A woman who allegedly stole a newborn baby at Grootte Schuur Hospital 18 years ago, made her first appearance in the Cape Town District Court. ...
News
4 years ago

Zephany's family rakes in cash for interviews

The Nurse family says the money paid to them for interviews detailing the kidnapping of their daughter Zephany 17 years ago will be spent wisely. ...
News
4 years ago

Zephany calls her 'Mommy'

Morne and Celeste Nurse are not going to insist on changing things in their daughter Zephany's life. Instead they are working on helping her accept ...
News
4 years ago

How I got Zephany

The woman charged with kidnapping Zephany Nurse 18 years ago claims the infant was handed over to her at a train station, and that the "adoption" ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  2. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  5. Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X