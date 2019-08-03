South Africa

Mixed bag for consumers with petrol price set to rise, as diesel price falls

03 August 2019 - 09:43 By Andrew Linder
Picture: REUTERS

The price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol is set to rise by 11c/l on Wednesday, the central energy fund said late on Friday.

Diesel prices, however, will fall, with 0.05% sulphur content to drop by 13.29c/l and that with a lower sulphur content by 14.29c/l.

The maximum retail price of liquid petroleum gas will go up by 31c/kg, while illuminating paraffin, both retail and wholesale, will be lowered by 2c/l.

The fund said the average international prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin rose during the period under review, while the rand appreciated against the dollar.

The petrol price increase pushes the inland retail price of 93 octane to R15.72c/l and that of 95 octane to R15.92c/l.

