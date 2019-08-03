Mpumalanga man jailed for 18 years for killing girlfriend

A 40-year-old man Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to an 18-year jail term by the Kabokweni Regional Court for the murder of his girlfriend.

Sipho Mbokodo was convicted of killing 40-year-old Phetheni Chauke at her residence in Kanyamazane in May 2018.

“On that fateful day, Mbokodo apparently gained access to Chauke’s house, killed her, locked the house and fled thereafter. Her neighbours became worried after not seeing her for a few days. They then broke the window to gain entry to the house and discovered her decomposing body inside,” Mpumalanga police said.

Hard work and effort by the investigating team led to Mbokodo’s arrest on September 20 2018, they added.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, welcomed the sentence and applauded the collective work done by the investigating team, the National Prosecution Authority the judiciary as well as witnesses and forensics team which led to Mbokodo’s conviction.