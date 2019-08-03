South Africa

Mpumalanga man jailed for 18 years for killing girlfriend

03 August 2019 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for killing his girlfriend in May 2018.
A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for killing his girlfriend in May 2018.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 40-year-old man Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to an 18-year jail term by the Kabokweni Regional Court for the murder of his girlfriend.

Sipho Mbokodo was convicted of killing 40-year-old Phetheni Chauke at her residence in Kanyamazane in May 2018.

“On that fateful day, Mbokodo apparently gained access to Chauke’s house, killed her, locked the house and fled thereafter. Her neighbours became worried after not seeing her for a few days. They then broke the window to gain entry to the house and discovered her decomposing body inside,” Mpumalanga police said.

Hard work and effort by the investigating team led to Mbokodo’s arrest on September 20 2018, they added.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, welcomed the sentence and applauded the collective work done by the investigating team, the National Prosecution Authority the judiciary as well as witnesses and forensics team which led to Mbokodo’s conviction.

MORE

KZN man arrested for brutal murder of elderly South Coast couple

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested following the brutal murder of an elderly couple on Thursday.
News
23 hours ago

Six years later: Man arrested for murder of Palesa Madiba

It took six years for a man to be arrested for the murder of University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba.
News
2 days ago

Police minister Bheki Cele makes another commitment to solving Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Police minister Bheki Cele has once again committed himself to securing an arrest in the 2014 Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  2. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  5. Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X