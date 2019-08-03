South Africa

Popcru condemns ‘mob’ attack on police in Johannesburg

03 August 2019 - 14:33 By TimesLIVE
Police came under attack in the Johannesbrg CBD on Thursday when they attempted to confiscate alleged counterfeit goods from foreign shop owners.
Police came under attack in the Johannesbrg CBD on Thursday when they attempted to confiscate alleged counterfeit goods from foreign shop owners.
Image: Screengrab from YouTube.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has condemned Thursday’s “mob" attack on police by alleged foreign shop owners.

Police came under violent attack when they apparently attempted to confiscate alleged counterfeit goods from the shop owners.

Popcru said on Saturday that in line with the constitution, the police’s role was to maintain law and order and uphold the laws of the country while the role of citizens, whether local or foreign, was to abide by those laws.

“We strongly feel that the Thursday activity was coordinated and planned to detail, partly aimed at provoking and portraying police to be brutal and incompetent,” the union charged.

WATCH | Calm restored after protesters attack police in Joburg CBD

Law enforcement officials were attacked during a violent protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

It commended its members for withdrawing from what it said was clearly a volatile situation that could have led to the unfortunate loss of lives or injuries.

“This was a demonstration of courage and sensibility on their part,” it added.

“Our members should always defend themselves when attacked, and must never allow lawlessness to take place within our communities, and this must be done within reasonable measures.”

Popcru called for policing stakeholders, government and small business representatives to convene and engage about such matters to avoid “the regrettable eventualities witnessed on Thursday”.

“We further call on our government to speed up dialogue in ensuring there are demarcated trading areas,” it said.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg on Saturday urged residents to refrain from strewing rubbish on streets during protests, saying it placed a burden on the city’s resources as well as the wellbeing of affected communities.

MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager said Pikitup had to double its working force and equipment to clean and remove large quantities of rubbish that was strewn all over the city’s streets by protesting foreign nationals on Thursday.

MORE

David Makhura won't tolerate 'abuse' of police: We will respond with full force

Gauteng premier David Makhura has made it clear he will not tolerate attacks he says have been launched on police officers by foreigners.
News
1 day ago

Police withdrew from street battle with vendors to avoid 'bloodbath' in Joburg CBD

The street battle between police and enraged street vendors in the Johannesburg CBD could have ended in a "bloodbath", police said on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Human Rights Commission condemns attack on Joburg cops

The South African Human Rights Commission has condemned the attack on law enforcement officials in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  2. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  5. Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X