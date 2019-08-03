Three killed by residents of Limpopo village over cattle

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba has condemned the brutal killing of three people by residents of a village outside Lebowakgomo on Friday in an incident involving cattle.

Police said the trouble had started on Wednesday when nine cattle were allegedly brought to the premises of a family in Dithabeng village in gaMphahlele by a man from the adjacent village of Makurung for safe keeping until a trailer to transport them could be organised.

The man had returned on Friday with a bakkie and trailer. But before he could remove the cattle, community members had mobilised and accosted a 46-year-old woman whose premises were used to keep the cattle, threatening to kill her, police said.

“In the process she was let go after she managed to point out the person who brought the cattle. The already agitated community members allegedly grabbed the man and two others, stoned them and set them alight,” police added.