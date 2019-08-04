South Africa

Body found on Table Mountain identified as that of missing woman

04 August 2019 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
Table mountain. File photo.
Table mountain. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The body of a woman found by a tour guide on Table Mountain has been identified as that of missing Cape Town lecturer Sakina Grimwood.

Grimwood, 32, from Newlands, was reported missing on Wednesday. She was a lecturer at Varsity College.

#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Deceased: Rondebosch WC Sakina Grimwood 32 yrs 31 July 2019. It is with deep regret that we...

Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Saturday, 3 August 2019

SABC news reported on Sunday that a tour guide had found her near a steep cliff at Platteklip Gorge on Friday. Rescue teams used a helicopter to retrieve the body.

The Pink Ladies, which had circulated information about Grimwood being missing, conveyed its condolences and sympathy to the parents, family and friends.

Police said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

MORE

Multi-agency rescue required after hiker trips on Magaliesburg Ridge

Difficult terrain required an airlift and the help of multiple agencies to rescue a woman hiker in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

Brazilian tourist evacuated from Table Mountain in hazardous conditions

A Brazilian tourist had to be rescued from Table Mountain on Wednesday evening after she slipped on a wet path.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Firefighters rescue girl hanging from fourth-floor window

Firefighters rescued a girl hanging from the fourth-floor window of a residential building in southern China.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  2. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  3. Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands South Africa
  4. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  5. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X