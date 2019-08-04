Eskom's top managers demand pay hike - report

Eskom’s senior managers – who earn R1.5m to R3m a year – are taking the power utility to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) because they have not been given a salary increase in the past year.

Rapport newspaper said on Sunday that between 180 and 200 senior managers wanted a retroactive increase of 4,7% - the same as that granted to middle managers.

Deon Reyneke, deputy director of trade union Solidarity, said should senior management’s demand be implemented, it would cost the power utility an additional R200m to R300m per year.

Eskom just posted a whopping R20.7bn loss in the year to end March and is being kept afloat, in the short term, by massive government bailouts.